Gabon has hosted the Africa Cup of Nations twice, in 2017 and when co-hosting in 2012

A former coach of Gabon's youth side has said the multiple allegations of sexual abuse of minors made against him are unfounded aims to undermine his successful work.

On Friday, Patrick Assoumou Eyi, was provisionally suspended from all activities by the country's football association (Fegafoot).

The move came after Eyi, who was coach of Gabon's Under-17 side as recently as 2017, was reported to have groomed, raped and exploited young players by The Guardian external-link on Thursday.

Eyi, who failed to respond to the British newspaper's questions, has denied any wrongdoing.

"I am only a victim of my skills," Eyi told BBC Sport Africa. "I have been coaching youths since 1990 and I have never before been in a court or a police station.

"It does not please anyone each time I have a national team or club, and as soon as results are good, things are invented to profit from my work and leaders indiscriminately sack me. It is often later they realise their mistakes.

"I sleep peacefully because I don't blame myself for anything."

Gabon's sports minister Franck Nguema said on Friday that an inquiry into "potential sexual abuse" committed in the national footballing community will now take place.

In a statement published by the sports ministry, which talked of hundreds of alleged victims, Gabon President Ali Bongo described the case as "very serious and unacceptable".

Sports minister Nguema has asked counterparts in the government's justice ministry to expand the inquiry to all national sporting organisations.

"Now it's about eradicating all potential sexual predators from the sporting environment, who defile the values of sport like respect, physical integrity and ethics with impunity and obscurity," Nguema said in Friday's statement.

"I want to reassure victims living in Gabon or abroad, as well as children, young people and parents, that we will shed light on these sexual abuses in sport in Gabon.

"Sexual abuse against our children will not go unpunished, and will be severely sanctioned by law."

In its own statement, Fegafoot said it took its action after "coldly analysing the situation".

The Guardian reported that the Gabonese FA had, prior to publication, said it had 'never registered any complaints relating to any act of this nature' while its media officer had criticised the allegations for a 'weakness of evidence'.

Gabon's players union also claims the abuse involves 'hundreds of victims'.

"In our national (youth) team, the majority had to give sex. That's the reality of Gabonese football for decades but no one can shut down the system. Predators are too numerous … we suffered hell," one alleged victim, who used to play for one of the youth teams, told The Guardian. external-link

"What is happening in Gabonese football, can it be summed up by me alone?" Eyi said.

It was unclear what he was referring to and when asked to clarify, the long-standing coach replied: "People are destroying values to promote cancers."

'I am not the man described'

Eyi is the technical director for La Ligue de l'Estuaire (LFE), the biggest regional league in Gabon.

LFE has suspended Eyi pending an investigation, while Fegafoot's general secretary has asked the body's ethics committee to investigate the allegations.

In his initial response, Eyi outlined why he believes his 'skills' have made him a target of the allegations.

"I started young and today I'm one of the most successful coaches in Africa," he said.

"I have trained the best players of all generations. I win all the competitions in which I participate. I have the best national academy.

"Journalism is not done on rumours. I am not the man described to you, which is why in your investigations you will only find embittered, jealous people who live in the imagination."

The issue comes less than a month before Gabon contest the Africa Cup of Nations in neighbouring Cameroon.