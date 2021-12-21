Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Algeria are set to defend their Africa Cup of Nations title, which they won in 2019 by beating Senegal 1-0 in the final

The 33rd Africa Cup of Nations get under way in Cameroon on 9 January, having been delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are the squads which have been announced for the tournament, which culminates with the final on 6 February.

To allow teams to cater for any Covid cases, coaches can name 28-man squads, with five extra players above the regular tournament regulations.

ALGERIA

To be announced.

BURKINA FASO

To be announced.

CAMEROON

To be announced.

CAPE VERDE

To be announced.

COMOROS

To be announced.

EGYPT

To be announced.

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

To be announced.

ETHIOPIA

To be announced.

GABON

To be announced.

THE GAMBIA

Goalkeepers: Baboucarr Gaye (Rot-Weiss Koblenz, Germany), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy), Modou Jobe (Black Leopards, South Africa).

Defenders: Pa Modou Jagne (FC Dietikon, Switzerland), Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy), James Gomez (AC Horsens, Denmark), Noah Sonko Sundberg (Ostersund, Sweden), Bubacarr Sanneh (Unattached), Ibou Touray (Salford City, England), Saidy Janko (Real Valladolid, Spain), Mohammed Mbye (Solvesborg, Sweden).

Midfielders: Ebrima Sohna (Fortune FC, The Gambia), Dawda Ngum (Bronshoj, Denmark), Sulayman Marreh (Gent, Belgium), Ebrima Darboe (Roma, Italy), Yusupha Bobb (Piacenza, Italy), Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers, England), Musa Barrow (Bologna, Italy), Ablie Jallow (Seraing, Belgium), Steve Trawally (Ajman, UAE), Ebrima Colley (Spezia, Italy).

Forwards: Lamin Jallow (Fehervar, Hungary), Bubacarr Jobe (Norrby, Sweden), Assan Ceesay (FC Zurich, Switzerland), Muhammed Badamosi (Kortrijk, Belgium), Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, South Korea), Dembo Darboe (Shakhtyor Soligorsk, Belarus), Yusupha Njie (Boavista, Portugal).

GHANA

To be announced.

GUINEA

Goalkeepers: Aly Keita (Ostersund, Sweden), Ibrahima Kone (Hibernians, Malta), Moussa Camara (Horoya, Guinea).

Defenders: Saidou Sow (St Etienne, France), Ibrahima Conte (Niort, France), Florentin Pogba (Sochaux, France), Ousmane Kante (Paris FC, France), Mohamed Aly Camara (Young Boys, Switzerland), Pa Konate (Botev Plovdiv, Bulgaria), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Antoine Conte (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Mikael Dyrestam (Sarpsborg 08, Norway).

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Roma, Italy), Ibrahima Cisse (Seriang, Belgium), Mory Konate (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Ibrahima Sory Conte (Bnei Sakhnin, Israel), Ilaix Moriba (RB Leipzig), Mamadou Kane (Neftci, Azerbaijan), Morlaye Sylla (Horoya, Guinea), Aguibou Camara (Olympiacos, Greece), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England).

Forwards: Seydouba Soumah (Kuwait SC, Kuwait), Morgan Guilavogui (Paris FC, France), Mamadou Diallo (Grenoble, France), Jose Kante (Kairat, Kazakhstan), Mohamed Bayo (Clermont France), Sory Kaba (OH Leuven, Belgium).

GUINEA-BISSAU

To be announced.

IVORY COAST

To be announced.

MALAWI

To be announced.

MALI

To be announced.

MAURITANIA

To be announced.

MOROCCO

To be announced.

NIGERIA

To be announced.

SENEGAL

To be announced.

SIERRA LEONE

To be announced.

SUDAN

To be announced.

TUNISIA

To be announced.

ZIMBABWE

To be announced.