Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Kenyan side Sofapaka FC have been handed a transfer ban by Fifa after failing to pay a former player his dues.

The Wundanyi-based outfit terminated the contract of Ghanaian striker Jedinak Nana Ameyaw in January 2021, citing "continued dismal performances".

Ameyaw had a year remaining on his contract and, via the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, appealed for the remainder of his wages to be paid.

Sofapaka's transfer ban, which was handed out by Fifa on Monday, will be lifted once Ameyaw has been paid.

"We have every intention of paying the money very soon, it's just we have had problems with funding," Elly Kalekwa, president of Sofapaka, told BBC Sport Africa.

Kalekwa advised that his club would aim to settle its arrears by the end of January.

Football's world governing body - which outlaws the termination of a player's deal on the basis of poor performance - accepted Ameyaw's case earlier this year and said on Monday that Sofapaka "has not complied with its financial obligations in accordance with the decision from Fifa".

Ameyaw is claiming $12,000 - the total value of his annual contract - plus interest, and $1,000 in legal costs from the Kenyan Premier League side.

As a result of the non-payment of this amount, Fifa has banned Sofapaka from registering new players internationally and has requested that the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) implements a domestic ban on the club registering new local players.

The FKF is currently being run by a government-appointed caretaker committee.

Sofapaka become the latest Kenyan club to be handed a transfer ban by Fifa after Gor Mahia recently received a similar sanction, its second this year, after also failing to pay a former player.