Senegal's former World Athletics president Lamine Diack during his corruption trial in France in 2020

The disgraced former head of world athletics' governing body Lamine Diack has died at his home in Senegal aged 88.

Diack, who was convicted of corruption last year, was president of World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations, IAAF) from 1999 to 2015.

In September 2020, he was found guilty of corruption and money-laundering charges linked to the Russian doping scandal and sentenced to four years in prison, two of them suspended.

A French court sentenced him to four years in prison but he was never jailed and was allowed to return to Senegal, where he remained under house arrest and was later released on bail.

"He died at home around 2 a.m. of a natural death," his son, Papa Massata Diack, said.

His funeral is due to be held later on Friday.

Diack's lawyers had previously said he was in poor health and would die if sent to jail.

Despite his conviction he still enjoyed support in Senegal with Cheikh Seck, the owner of Senegalese football club Jaraaf, paying a 500,000 euro ($565,000 or £425,000 bond earlier this year that allowed Diack to return home to Senegal.

Seck also gave his backing to Diack in spite of the guilty verdicts in France.

"We decided during an extraordinary general assembly that we shouldn't have to collect money for Diack, a worthy son of the nation, an all-round remarkable citizen," said Seck, a businessman and former Senegal international goalkeeper.