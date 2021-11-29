Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Bayern Munich won the 2020 edition of the Club World Cup, which was postponed until February 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic

The new scheduling of the Fifa Club World Cup is "disrespectful" to Africa, according to former Egypt international Mido.

The world governing body's tournament was set to take place in December but is now set to be held from 3-12 February in the United Arab Emirates after Japan pulled out as hosts because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revised dates are set to clash with the culmination of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will see the continent's national champions crowned in the final on 6 February in Cameroon.

"Fifa deciding to hold the Club World Cup while Afcon is going on is a sign of disrespect to African football," former Ajax and Tottenham striker Mido said on Twitter. external-link

"It wouldn't have been the case with the Euros or Copa America."

The Club World Cup sees the winners of the continental cups in Fifa's six confederations, along with the UAE league champions, compete to become world club champions.

Al Ahly are Africa's representatives this season and could be without several players in the UAE depending on their respective countries' progress at the Nations Cup.

The Egyptian giants, holders of the African Champions League, will enter the competition in the second round, which is likely to take place on the same day as the Nations Cup final.

Champions League holders Chelsea and Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras have been handed byes to the semi-finals of the Club World Cup, with the full draw taking place in Zurich at 16:00 GMT on Monday.