Ilaix Moriba could play at the Africa Cup of Nations for Guinea in January

RB Leipzig midfielder Ilaix Moriba, who is also known as Moriba Kourouma Kourouma, has been cleared to play for Guinea.

Football's world governing body, Fifa, has approved the 18-year-old's switch from Spain, for whom he played at under-17 level.

Moriba, who made 18 appearances for Barcelona last season, announced in August that he wanted to commit to Guinea.

The clearance means that Moriba could play at January's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Guinea have been drawn in Group B, where they will play Senegal, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The teenager moved to German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at the end of August and has so far made five appearances for them, including as a substitute in the 5-0 win over Belgium's Club Bruges in the Champions League on Wednesday.