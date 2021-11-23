Victor Osimhen: Napoli striker set to miss Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria
Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa
Italian club Napoli have announced Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen is set to be sidelined for three months with a facial injury.
It means the 22-year-old will miss the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, which kicks off in fewer than seven weeks' time on 9 January.
The Serie A side said the striker had surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket on Tuesday, having sustained fractures in the 3-2 defeat by Inter Milan on Sunday.
Osimhen, who is Napoli's top scorer this season with nine goals in 14 appearances, was substituted in the 52nd minute following a nasty clash of heads with Inter's Milan Skriniar.
"Titanium plates and screws were used in the operation," said a statement on the Napoli website.
"The player is doing well and will remain under observation for the next few days."
The news will be a blow for both club and country, with Osimhen in a rich vein of form at the moment.
He has scored five Serie A goals and four more in the Europa League for Napoli this season, and Osimhen netted four times in six games to help Nigeria reach Africa's World Cup play-offs next March.
He also finished as joint-top scorer in qualifying for the delayed Nations Cup, with five goals.
