Jacob Kiplimo won the World Half Marathon Championship title in 2020 and took Olympic bronze in the 10,000m this year

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo has set a new world record for the half marathon, shaving one second off the previous best time.

The 21-year-old clocked 57 minutes 31 seconds as he won the Lisbon Half Marathon road race on Sunday.

Kiplimo, who won bronze in the 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year, broke the previous record set by Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie in Valencia in 2020.

Kiplimo looked set for a sub-57 minute finish when he reached the 15km mark at 40:27.

But he still won the race by more than two minutes, with Ethiopia's Esa Huseyidin Mohamed second in 59:39.