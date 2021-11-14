Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

DR Congo striker Dieumerci Mbokani now plays in Kuwait for Kuwait SC

DR Congo reached the play-off phase of African World Cup qualifying when beating Benin 2-0 in Kinshasa on Sunday.

The victory enabled the Congolese to leapfrog their opponents at the top of Group J on the sixth and final round of games.

Bidding to reach a World Cup for the first time since 1974, the Congolese took an early lead through a Dieumerci Mbokani penalty before Ben Malango sealed the win 16 minutes from time.

Mbokani, 35, has belied his veteran status in this qualifying campaign with four goals in six games.

DR Congo take the fifth of ten places available in the play-offs, with Egypt, Mali, Morocco and Senegal having also booked their berth in the third and final qualifying round.

Africa's five World Cup representatives will be decided when the two-legged play-offs take place in March.

The Congolese finished the group with 11 points, one more than Benin, while Tanzania recorded eight and Madagascar four.

Madagascar drew 1-1 at home to Tanzania, also on Sunday, as both sides also finished their Group J campaign.

Simon Msuva gave the visitors the lead after 25 minutes, with Hakim Abdalah levelling for the Malagasy as he registered his first goal of the campaign.