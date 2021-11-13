Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Cameroon, who host the Africa Cup of Nations in January, missed out on a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Cameroon's battle with Ivory Coast for one 2022 World Cup play-off spot will go down to the final round of qualifying matches after the Indomitable Lions brushed aside 10-man Malawi.

Cameroon are two points above their west African rivals in Group D after goals from captain Vincent Aboubakar, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Christian Bassogog's double secured a 4-0 win.

However, Ivory Coast can regain top spot with victory against Mozambique later on Saturday (19:00 GMT).

Nigeria and Cape Verde will also face off on Tuesday after both sides won their penultimate qualifiers, with the Super Eagles requiring a point to win Group C.

Elsewhere, Group B is wide open after leaders Tunisia suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat in Equatorial Guinea.

Egypt, Mali, Morocco and Senegal have already secured their places in the play-offs, where Africa's five representatives in Qatar will be decided.

Indomitable Lions win as Onana returns

Cameroon's game against Malawi took place in Johannesburg, with the Malawians among several countries whose home stadia are unfit to host qualifiers.

The Flames were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when John Banda was shown a straight red card for handling on the goal line.

Aboubakar scored from the resulting penalty and midfielder Zambo Anguissa added a second just before half-time with a low shot from the edge of the box.

Second-half substitute Bassogog slotted in the third with five minutes remaining and then rounded off the scoring two minutes later.

Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (second right) is on loan at Italian side Napoli from Fulham

The game saw Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana return to competitive action after the completion of his doping ban, with the 25-year-old making his first outing since playing for club side Ajax on 31 January.

The Indomitable Lions now face a wait for the outcome of Ivory Coast's game to find out what they will require when they host the Elephants in Douala on Tuesday.

Ivory Coast have also been deprived of home advantage and will face Mozambique in Cotonou, Benin.

Equatorial Guinea stun Tunisia while Zambia's Sakala bags hat-trick

Tunisia, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia all head into the final round of Group B fixtures with a chance to progress after Saturday's results.

Equatorial Guinea moved level with Tunisia on 10 points as Pablo Ganet stunned the Eagles of Carthage with his 84th-minute goal.

Zambia are three points behind the pair after Rangers forward Fashion Sakala scored a hat-trick in their 4-0 win over Mauritania.

Fashion Sakala joined Rangers from Belgian side Oostende ahead of this season

Leicester City striker Patson Daka scored the other goal, with the victory keeping the Chipolopolo's faint chances of making the play-offs alive.

Tunisia, who lead the group on goal difference, host Zambia in the final round of matches and Equatorial Guinea travel to Mauritania - with several permutations possible.

Tunisia must win to secure top spot but Equatorial Guinea will progress instead if they better the north Africans' result.

Zambia need the Equatoguineans to lose, and to then beat Tunisia by a three-goal margin.

Decider on cards for Super Eagles and Cape Verde

For Nigeria, a draw from their final qualifier at home against closest challengers Cape Verde will see them through to the play-offs.

The Super Eagles saw off Liberia 2-0 in Tangiers, with Victor Osimhen scoring the opener from the penalty spot in the 15th minute after Kelechi Iheanacho was brought down by Liberia keeper Boison Wynney.

Ahmed Musa came off the bench late on to add a 94th-minute spot kick after Wynney committed another foul, this time on Napoli striker Osimhen.

However, Cape Verde remain two points behind the west Africans in Group C after coming from behind to register a 2-1 home win over Central African Republic.

Isaac Ngoma gave the visitors an 11th-minute lead and Julio Tavares equalised six minutes into the second half.

Cape Verde turned the game around when Hungary-based defender Stopira netted with 15 minutes remaining - and the islanders know victory in Lagos on Tuesday will see them win the group at the expense of the Nigerians.