Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is awaiting the results of x-rays after suffering an injury scare on international duty with Senegal.

The 29-year-old was substituted in the 28th minute of Thursday's match against Togo in African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Mane looked to have hurt either a rib or his hip in a clash with a defender, but Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said his withdrawal was a precautionary measure.

"There is nothing bad," Cisse said after the 1-1 draw in Lome.

"We only took him out as a precaution, not for something serious."

Senegal put out a strong side in Togo despite already having qualified for next March's play-offs, where the continent's five representatives for the World Cup will be decided.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Watford forward Ismaila Sarr were also in the starting XI, which secured a point with a 93rd-minute equaliser from Habib Diallo.

Senegal complete their Group H campaign against Congo on Sunday.

Liverpool, who are fourth in the Premier League and four points behind leaders Chelsea, are next in action at home to fifth-placed Arsenal on 20 November.

Mane has scored eight goals in 15 appearances in all competitions for the Anfield outfit this season.

He is expected to be missing for Liverpool at the start of next year when Senegal participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from 9 January to 6 February.

Mane returned from international duty in 2017 with a hamstring injury, and a year later with a broken thumb that required surgery.