Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Andre Ayew and Ghana are in danger of missing out on a second consecutive World Cup, having last qualified for Brazil 2014

Ghana's hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup suffered a setback as the Black Stars drew 1-1 with Ethiopia in Johannesburg.

Captain Andre Ayew fired the visitors ahead from a free-kick midway through the first half, but Getaneh Kebede equalised for Ethiopia with 18 minutes remaining when he volleyed in.

The draw puts Ghana level on points with South Africa at the summit of Group G in African qualifying, but Bafana Bafana can move three points clear with a home win over Zimbabwe at 19:00 GMT.

South Africa travel to Ghana in the final round of group matches on Sunday, with Milovan Rajevac's Black Stars knowing they must win in Cape Coast to have a chance of reaching Qatar.

Even then, goal difference will decide top spot if the two sides finish level on points.

Only the group winners will progress to the play-offs next March, when the continent's five representatives in the Middle East will be decided.

Ghana missed out on the World Cup in Russia in 2018, while South Africa have not played at the tournament since hosting the first tournament in Africa in 2010.

Leopards back in contention but Uganda on brink of exit

All four teams are still capable of qualifying from Group J after DR Congo won 3-0 in Tanzania.

Former Chelsea youngster Gael Kakuta gave the Leopards an early lead, and defender Nathan Idumba Fasika doubled their lead on 66 minutes.

Ben Malango rounded of the scoring late on for DR Congo, who move on to eight points and head the group with a one-point lead over Tanzania and Benin.

Benin entertain Madagascar in Cotonou later on Thursday, with the visitors needing to win to keep alive their hopes of a play-off place.

DR Congo, coached by former Valencia, Inter Milan and Egypt boss Hector Cuper, welcome Benin in the final round of group games on Sunday.

Uganda's hopes of qualification are in the balance after the Cranes could only draw 1-1 at home against east African rivals Kenya.

Michael Olunga put Kenya ahead on 62 minutes, but striker Fahad Bayo netted his third goal in as many internationals with a minute left to grab a draw and leave Uganda one behind Group E leaders Mali.

The Malians can ensure a play-off place if they beat Rwanda in Kigali at 16:00 GMT.

There are also two games in Group H on Thursday which are dead rubbers after Senegal qualified for the play-offs last month with two games to spare.

Aliou Cisse's side travel to Togo while Congo host Namibia.