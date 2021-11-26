Enock Mwepu joined Brighton from RB Salzburg in July

After opening his Premier League goalscoring account for Brighton & Hove Albion, there could be much more to come from Enock Mwepu if the midfielder can emulate the man he calls his "African idol".

The 23-year-old grew up with a keen eye on Yaya Toure, and Mwepu's strike at Liverpool before the international break was one the former Manchester City and Ivory Coast star would have been proud to call his own.

Mwepu deceived Reds keeper Alisson with a stunning first-time attempt from 25 yards out, which curled and dipped just below the crossbar and out of reach of the Brazilian's fingertips.

The Zambia international says the inspiration behind the shot came from studying footage of Toure, who scored 79 goals in 316 appearances during an eight-year spell at City - winning three Premier League titles in the process.

"I think I scored that goal on the bus when we were going to the stadium," Mwepu told BBC Focus on Africa TV.

"I was watching Yaya Toure's highlights on YouTube. He has actually been my inspiration. So when I saw his goals, I was like 'whenever I get a chance like this, I will try to strike it'.

"Thank God it went in. It was unbelievable. It was really brilliant for me getting a goal at Anfield."

Yaya Toure (right) left Manchester City after their Premier League title-winning campaign in 2017-18

For Mwepu, the players he saw on television as a youngster have had a big impact on his style of play.

"I watched a lot of Premier League when I was growing up," Mwepu said. "Steven Gerrard was also one of my idols, because I used to support Liverpool.

"But Yaya Toure has been my African idol that I have looked up to. So many people have actually compared me to him, so I watch him and most of his goals and I try to do what he used to do.

"I just look forward to score more goals in the Premier League and live my dream."

Mwepu 'passionate' about working with Potter

Nicknamed 'The Computer', Mwepu has had to be patient since joining Brighton from Austrian champions RB Salzburg in July.

He started Brighton's first game of the season at Burnley but had to wait until the trip to Liverpool on 31 October to make his second league start. However, Mwepu has enjoyed his first few months working under Albion boss Graham Potter.

"Graham is a great manager and is very patient with players," Mwepu said.

"Coming from Austria to the Premier League, he knew that it won't be easy. He has been patient with me, telling me so many things I need to learn.

"He knows I'm a hardworking guy and what I can offer to the team. He is just trying to help me get involved in the squad and get to know the team. He has really helped me and I feel really passionate about working with him."

As for his nickname, that was bestowed upon him by a youth coach back in Zambia.

"When I was young, I really loved football and wherever I used to go I was always with a ball," he said.

"How I used to dribble and play the game was just different from other kids, and that's how the coach actually named me the computer. I was very young, maybe six or seven, something like that. It is surprising how it has grown until now."