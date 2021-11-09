Namibia have qualified for the 2022 men's T20 World Cup in Australia after their performance at this year's tournament

Fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann says Namibian cricket can only benefit from their experience at the country's first-ever men's T20 World Cup.

The south-west Africans finished fifth in Group 2 but have qualified directly for next year's tournament in Australia after reaching the Super 12s stage for the first time.

"We have got massive exposure now from playing against the best teams," Trumpelmann said.

"We are measuring ourselves with the very best. We know what the standard is and where we want to go. For us as a team, going forward we learnt plenty in this World Cup for next year's one in Australia."

The Namibians saw off the Netherlands and Ireland in qualifying, and then beat Scotland in their first group game - with left-armer Trumpelmann taking a hat-trick in the first over.

However, the side then went on to suffer defeats against Afghanistan and heavyweights Pakistan, New Zealand and India.

But Trumpelmann thinks their "phenomenal journey" will help boost the game back in Namibia.

"There are people who have never watched cricket and now suddenly with the World Cup and us winning three games in a row they are all excited," the 23-year-old said.

"That is awesome and what we wanted to create. Cricket is still a growing sport in Namibia. The coverage we have got here with people starting to support us is massive for us.

"Hopefully we can inspire the next future stars in Namibia."

South Africa 'must be patient'

Meanwhile, South Africa coach Mark Boucher says his side are "heading in the right direction" after missing out on a place in the semi-finals.

The Proteas lost their first game in Group 1 against Australia by five wickets but then won the following four to finish behind England and the Australians on net run-rate.

Boucher described the manner of their exit as "a bitter pill to swallow" but thinks South Africa are on "an upward curve".

South Africa failed to progress from the Super 12s despite winning four of their five matches

"These games will stand us in very good stead. Every game we played was under pressure," the 44-year-old added.

"The team are not the finished product and this group of players are working hard to try and get back to where we should be in world cricket.

"It doesn't happen overnight, but there is a lot of effort going on behind the scenes to get us back to where we believe we can be.

"We are heading in the right direction. We just need to be patient and keep challenging players - and players need to keep challenging themselves."

South Africa have featured in all seven editions of the men's T20 World Cup, but have only reached the semi-finals twice before - in 2009 and 2014.