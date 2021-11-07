Jordan Zemura made his senior debut for Bournemouth in September last year

Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura has expressed his desire to become a key part of the Warriors set-up, as the team return to action in this month's World Cup qualifiers.

The 21-year-old Bournemouth wing-back made his Zimbabwe debut in November last year during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against reigning African champions Algeria.

"I've got to try and be the main man," Zemura, who was born in London to Zimbabwean parents, told BBC Sport Africa.

"Not to be egoistic but I want to help my country. I want to do everything I can in every single game."

As they prepare for January's Africa Cup of Nations, Zimbabwe finish their disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign this week with games against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Zemura, who has played for the Warriors four times, has been in fine form for Bournemouth in the Championship, scoring three goals in 15 games.

He now hopes to transfer that rich vein of form to the national team.

"I've got to set an example for other players and say 'Listen, I have been doing well here and I want to show you guys that it's just through hard work'," he said.

"'Every game I am out there, [I have] the pride of playing for your nation, your mother's home'. I've really got that exuberance, that energy to want to perform."

Zimbabwe are out of contention for next year's World Cup in Qatar after a dismal qualifying campaign but Zemura feels the Warriors are on the right path despite the set-back.

"We have had a few tough games against Ghana and Algeria, really strong teams, but I felt from both games we took so much - we are on the right way," said Zemura, adding that he hopes to play for Zimbabwe at future tournaments.

"For me it's how many appearances I can get, how many tournaments I can reach. I am still waiting for my first goal. Hopefully in the next camp, I can get that."

Zimbabwe's World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia take place on Thursday 11 and Sunday 14 November respectively.

Barring any injuries, the Cherries defender is set to earn further caps as Zimbabwe start preparing for next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Warriors have been drawn in Group B alongside Senegal, Guinea and Malawi for the tournament, which starts on 9 January.