Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Mozambique, captained by Reinildo Mandava, lost twice to Cameroon this month in African World Cup qualifying

Mozambique have appointed Chiquinho Conde as the new head coach of the men's national team.

The 55-year-old takes over from Horacio Goncalves, who was sacked last week after just six months in charge.

The Portuguese coach was dismissed after back-to-back defeats by Cameroon in World Cup qualifying this month, which left the Mambas unable to reach next year's tournament in Qatar.

Conde represented Mozambique during his playing career and had stints in Portugal with Braga, Vitoria Setubal and Sporting CP.

"I want to bring the pride of representing the national team," he said after agreeing a contract until 2023.

Conde's first match will be against Ivory Coast in World Cup qualifying next month, with a second game against Malawi just days later concluding their Qatar 2022 campaign.