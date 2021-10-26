Africa Cup of Nations: How Garoua's stadium has changed over the yearsLast updated on 1 hour ago1 hour ago.From the section Sport AfricaThe Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon - pictured here in 2008 - will host 2021 Africa Cup of Nations matches.The stadium seats in Garoua have been replaced ahead of the Nations Cup, which begins on 9 January 2022.The outside of Garoua's Roumde Adjia stadium in 2008, ahead of the second leg of the African Champions League final.The same Garoua stadium's exterior in August 2021, following extensive redevelopmentThirteen years ago, the main stand and roof at the Roumde Adjiia stadium were in need of attentionBy August 2021, the stadium was ready to host its eight Nations Cup matches, including a quarter-final tieFans attend Africa's Champions League final second leg between Coton Sport and champions Al Ahly in November 2008Garoua, in northern Cameroon, is home to Coton Sport, who are 15-time domestic champions.Garoua's 30,000-capacity stadium will host five games in Group D, which features Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau