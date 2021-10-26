Africa Cup of Nations: How Garoua's stadium has changed over the years

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon in November 2008
The Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon - pictured here in 2008 - will host 2021 Africa Cup of Nations matches.
The Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon
The stadium seats in Garoua have been replaced ahead of the Nations Cup, which begins on 9 January 2022.
The Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon in November 2008
The outside of Garoua's Roumde Adjia stadium in 2008, ahead of the second leg of the African Champions League final.
The outside of the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon
The same Garoua stadium's exterior in August 2021, following extensive redevelopment
The main stand at the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon in November 2008
Thirteen years ago, the main stand and roof at the Roumde Adjiia stadium were in need of attention
The main stand at the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon in August 2021
By August 2021, the stadium was ready to host its eight Nations Cup matches, including a quarter-final tie
Fans at the African Champions League final second leg between Coton Sport and Egyptian giants Al Ahly in November 2008
Fans attend Africa's Champions League final second leg between Coton Sport and champions Al Ahly in November 2008
The Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon in November 2008
Garoua, in northern Cameroon, is home to Coton Sport, who are 15-time domestic champions.
The Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua, Cameroon
Garoua's 30,000-capacity stadium will host five games in Group D, which features Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau

Top Stories