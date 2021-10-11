Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Gent defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui sealed a precious three points for Cameroon against Mozambique

Cameroon shrugged off a delayed arrival in Morocco to beat Mozambique 1-0 in African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Centre-back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui netted the winner in the 68th minute to move the Indomitable Lions to the top of Group D, two points ahead of Ivory Coast.

Logistical issues had caused delays leaving Douala, which meant the Cameroon squad only landed in Tangier less than 12 hours before kick-off.

Mozambique's defeat means Horacio Goncalves' side can no longer qualify for the World Cup.

Ivory Coast can regain top spot in the group if they beat Malawi in Cotonou, Benin, later.

Only the group winners will reach next March's play-offs, where Africa's five representatives in Qatar will be decided.

Mozambique and Ivory Coast are among 11 countries who have been ordered by the Caf to play home games on neutral soil because local stadia are unfit for use.

Gabon off mark as Bettamer backs Libya to pip Egypt

Elsewhere, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored as Gabon beat Angola 2-0 in Franceville to register their first win in Group F.

The Arsenal striker lashed in a back-post volley in the 74th minute and To Carneiro's own goal doubled the Panthers' lead six minutes from time.

Gabon move on to four points in the table and leapfrog Angola, who have three points.

Egypt top the group on seven points - one ahead of Libya, who host the Pharaohs in a crucial tie in Benghazi on Monday (19:00 GMT).

Striker Mo Bettamer believes Libya are capable of pipping Carlos Quieroz's side to top spot in Group F.

"We still have our destiny in our own hands," Bettamer told Sportshour on the BBC World Service.

"The players from the Libyan league have stepped up and it's been a good campaign so far.

"When we first saw the group there were good teams in it, with Gabon with [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and Egypt with Mohamed Salah.

"We have got the players to do well and get a result."

Former Spain and Cameroon boss Javier Clemente is coach of Libya

Libya lost 1-0 to Egypt in Alexandria on Friday, but Bettamer hopes home advantage will come into play when the two sides meet again.

"Football is a big thing in Libya, especially with what is happening politically over there," the 28-year-old added.

"Football is keeping people on the edge of their seats, and everyone is excited about what can happen in these World Cup qualifiers."

Elsewhere in African World Cup qualifying, Burkina Faso can move ahead of Group A leaders Algeria if the Stallions avoid defeat against Djibouti in Marrakech.