From the section Sport Africa

Former Spain and Cameroon boss Javier Clemente is coach of Libya

Libya international Mo Bettamer believes the side are capable of pipping Egypt to top spot in their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup.

Libya are a point behind Group F leaders Egypt and host the Pharaohs in a crucial tie in Benghazi on Monday (19:00 GMT).

Only the group winners will reach next March's play-offs, where Africa's five representatives in Qatar will be decided.

"We still have our destiny in our own hands," Bettamer told Sportshour on the BBC World Service.

"The players from the Libyan league have stepped up and it's been a good campaign so far.

"When we first saw the group there were good teams in it, with Gabon with [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and Egypt with Mohamed Salah.

"We have got the players to do well and get a result."

Libya lost 1-0 to Egypt in Alexandria on Friday, but Bettamer hopes home advantage will come into play when the two sides meet again.

"Football is a big thing in Libya, especially with what is happening politically over there," the 28-year-old striker added.

"Football is keeping people on the edge of their seats, and everyone is excited about what can happen in these World Cup qualifiers."

Mo Bettamer plays in England for National League club Aldershot Town

Elsewhere in African World Cup qualifying on Monday, Burkina Faso can move ahead of Group A leaders Algeria if the Stallions avoid defeat against Djibouti.

Cameroon and Ivory Coast, who are vying for top spot in Group D, are also in action.