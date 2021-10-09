Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has featured for the Black Stars at two World Cups

Ghana got their 2022 World Cup qualification bid back on track with a 3-1 home victory over Zimbabwe.

The Black Stars, beaten by Group G rivals South Africa last month, won in Cape Coast thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew.

Kudus put the hosts in front in the fifth minute but Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona beat debutant goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to equalise from the penalty spot four minutes into the second half.

Arsenal midfielder Partey restored Ghana's lead in the 66th minute and Ayew wrapped up the scoring with three minutes left.

Ghana are on six points, one behind leaders South Africa after Bafana Bafana won 3-1 away in Ethiopia earlier on Saturday.

Fasil Gebremikael spilled Teboho Mokoena's free-kick in first-half stoppage time to give the visitors the lead at the break in Bahir Dar.

Getaneh Kebede levelled for Ethiopia midway through the second period with a fine free-kick but Mothobi Mvala put South Africa back in front from a long throw with 19 minutes remaining.

Evidence Makgopa lobbed the keeper to make the game safe for the visitors in the 91st minute after coming off the bench.

Hugo Broos' side, who failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, host Ethiopia again on Tuesday while Ghana travel to Harare.

Only the 10 group winners progress to next March's play-offs to decide the continent's five representatives in Qatar.

Teboho Mokoena featured for South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year

Sudan grab late draw against Guinea

Elsewhere, Guinea's hopes of progressing to the play-offs took another blow as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sudan.

In a match played in Agadir, Morocco, following the coup in Guinea last month, Jose Kante put Syli National ahead with a fierce left-footed strike three minutes into the second half.

Substitute Ahmed Hamid equalised for the Sudanese on 64 mins but Guinea restored their lead three minutes later when Mohamed Bayo slotted in from a one-on-one.

But defender Amir Kamal headed in a free-kick to net a second equaliser for Sudan with two minutes left, to secure a second draw between the sides in the space of four days.

Sudan have two points in Group I while Guinea are on three points, three points behind leaders Morocco.

The Atlas Lions face Guinea-Bissau, who they beat 5-0 on Wednesday, at 19:00 GMT in Casablanca.

In Group H, Togo and Congo drew 1-1 to leave both countries without a win after three matches and facing elimination.

An own goal by Alaixys Romao gave Congo the lead at the break in Lome, but Euloge Placca Fessou equalised 11 minutes after the restart.

Congo goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi was sent off late on, but the visitors held on for a point.

Later on Saturday, group leaders Senegal face Namibia.