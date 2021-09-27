Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Victor Wanyama captained Kenya at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019

Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama, 30, has announced his retirement from international football.

His decision comes after he was once again overlooked for selection, this time for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Wanyama, who plays for Major League Soccer side CF Montreal, last appeared for Kenya in November 2020.

He made his international debut in May 2007 and scored seven goals in 64 outings for his country.

The former Celtic, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur man captained the national side at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, when Kenya finished third in their group behind eventual finalists Algeria and Senegal.

"Growing up it was always my dream to get the chance to represent my country," Wanyama said in a statement. external-link

"With a great deal of pride, I can say that I have been fortunate to live my dream! These past 14 years have gone beyond what I ever thought possible.

"But all good things must come to an end eventually, and the time has come to hand over the team to the next generation so that they too can make their mark and help our country reach even greater heights.

"I hope to return one day to help the federation off the field but until then, I will still be the Harambee Stars' biggest supporter and I will be cheering you guys on from the sidelines."

Kenya failed to qualify for the upcoming Nations Cup in Cameroon, and parted company with coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee this month after drawing their first two World Cup qualifiers.

The Harambee Stars are currently second in Group E, two points behind leaders Mali, who have four points, with only the group winners progressing to Africa's play-offs for the finals in Qatar.