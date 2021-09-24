Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nigeria have won the last two Women's AfroBasket titles

Mali will meet Nigeria in Sunday's final of the Women's Afrobasket after both sides won their semi-finals on Friday in Yaounde.

Having put the shadow of a sexual abuse scandal that appeared on the eve of Africa's continental championships behind them, Mali were the first through after knocking out the hosts Cameroon 52-51 in a nail-biting tie.

Mali battled back having lost the first quarter against Cameroon and managed to just edge ahead in a tense finish.

Defending champions Nigeria joined Mali in the final after beating 11-times former winners Senegal 73-63.

D'Tigress' solid work in the first three quarters against Senegal helped the holders build up a 16-point lead heading into the last quarter.

Mali are through to a final for the first time since 2009, whilst Nigeria contest the trophy for a third successive time having won the last two AfroBasket championships.