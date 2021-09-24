Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ashanti Gold president Kwaku Frimpong and chief executive Emmanuel, his son, are among those charged with match manipulation

A player who scored two own goals in a bid to prevent what he believes was a pre-arranged scoreline in Ghana's top flight has been charged with match-fixing and bringing the game into disrepute by the country's football association.

Hashmin Musah found his own net twice external-link as his Inter Allies side lost 7-0 to Ashanti Gold, with the substitute later telling reporters he did so with the intention of foiling what he suspected was a pre-arranged 5-1 scoreline.

He is one of a total of 18 players and six officials across both clubs to have been charged with a variety of offences.

All have been accused of match-fixing.

"I heard in our hotel that a bet had been made for a correct scoreline of 5-1 against my club Inter Allies," Musah told Ghanaian media external-link after the match in Obuasi.

"I decided to spoil that bet because I don't condone betting. After the game, my technical team commended me for spoiling the bet they had staked."

Musah, who had to submit his defence by Friday, could be banned from football as a result of the accusations brought against him.

He is one of three Inter Allies players to be charged, with 15 from three-time Ghanaian champions Ashanti Gold facing similar disciplinary cases.

Inter Allies' head coach, team manager and a club official have also been charged, as have both the president and chief executive of Ashanti Gold.

Ghana's football association (GFA) will adjudicate the cases after requesting statements of defence, all of which are expected to have been received by Monday 27 September.

'We have not done anything bad because we always beat people 4-0, 5-0 or 5-4," Ashanti Gold president Kwaku Frimpong told BBC Sport Africa.

"We beat them five and their defender [Musah] scored two himself. I think they have to put the blame on the guy who scored himself because it's unprecedented.

"So why do we have to blame Ashanti Gold? This is jealousy and they just want to destroy my name. I have not talked to any president or any club. We have done nothing."

In 2018, an investigative documentary by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed match-fixing activities of top officials and referees external-link in Ghana.

Now the problem has come to the fore once again.

"Our football has been attacked by faceless cowards," GFA boss Okraku said last month. "It is my responsibility and that of the executive council to defend the passion of the nation.

"Everybody who has played a part [in match-fixing relating to betting] will face it."