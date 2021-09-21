Arrest made in Rwanda over volleyball scandal

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, also known as Jado Castor, is vice-president of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation

The vice-president of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB), Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, has been arrested following the country's disqualification from the Women's African Championship.

Rwanda, who were hosting the event, were thrown out of the tournament on Sunday for fielding four ineligible players.

Bagirishya is "suspected to have used forged documents in exercising his functions," Thierry Murangira, a spokesperson for the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), told BBC Great Lakes.

"Investigations continue to establish the role of other federation members," he added.

Bagirishya, a local sports journalist who is better known as Jado Castar, has not commented on the allegations against him.

He can now be held in custody for up to five days as he is investigated before the case is handed to state prosecutors, who will decide to file charges or release him.

An investigation was launched after Nigeria and Morocco both lodged complaints over Rwanda's use of four Brazilian players as the hosts beat both teams in the group stage of the championship.

Cameroon retained their Women's African Volleyball title after beating Kenya by 3 sets to 1 in Rwanda on Sunday.