Milovan Rajevac, who led Ghana to the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, has been re-appointed as coach of Ghana.

The 67-year-old replaces CK Akonnor whose contract was terminated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) earlier in September., after the Black Stars lost 1-0 to South Africa in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Rajevac has signed an initial one-year deal, which will be automatically extended until February 2023 if he can lead Ghana to the World Cup finals in Qatar.

He will reportedly earn $30,000 a month and would receive a $300,000 bonus if he can lead Ghana to the World Cup and the same amount if they win the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Serbian's first priority will be to prepare the Black Stars for October's back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Ghana are currently third in Group G on three points after two of six games, with only the group winners advancing to the next round in the race to reach Qatar next year.

He will be assisted by former Ghana international Otto Addo, who will be combining the Black Stars' role with his job as part of the coaching set up at German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Another man returning to work with the national team is Maxwell Konadu, who served as an assistant to Kwasi Appiah and then Avram Grant between 2014 to 2019.

Former international Richard Kingson has been appointed as goalkeeper coach.

Rajevac's first stint in charge of Ghana began in August 2008 and came to an end after the 2010 World Cup campaign as he decided not to renew his contract despite taking the Black Stars to the last eight in South Africa.

Before the World Cup run he had led Ghana to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola, where they lost 1-0 to Egypt.

Since then he has coached Qatar, where he lasted six months, and that was followed by a very brief stint at the helm of Algeria which ended when he resigned after just two matches in charge.

Most recently the Serbian was in charged of Thailand but was sacked by them in January 2019 the day after a 4-1 lost to India at the Asia Cup.