Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Tanzania earned one of the fastest penalties in international football history when Simon Msuva was fouled after just four seconds against Madagascar, with the resulting spot-kick converted en route to a 3-2 win.

Msuva latched onto a hopeful punt forward after Tanzania kicked off before being felled on the edge of the box by onrushing Madagascar goalkeeper Melvin Adrien.

With five seconds on the clock, the referee pointed to the spot with Erasto Edward Nyoni converting a minute later to give his side an early lead.

The hosts doubled their lead before the half-hour through Novatus Dismas Miroshi, but Madagascar rallied to make it 2-2 at half-time thanks to Njiva Rakotomarimalala and Thomas Fontaine.

Shortly after the break, Feisal Salum Abdallah sealed the points to move Tanzania top of Group J with four points, ahead of Benin on goal difference.

Tunisia became the first team to gain a maximum six points from their opening games when winning 2-0 in Zambia.

Just as he did in last week's win over Equatorial Guinea, Carthage Eagles skipper Wabhi Khazri scored from the spot, after just nine minutes, before Anis Ben Slimane doubled the lead in stoppage time.

Tunisia are three points clear of Zambia in Group B, while both Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea go in search of their first points later on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Malawi moved just a point behind Group D leaders Ivory Coast after beating Mozambique 1-0.

Richard Mbulu profited from a calamitous 30-yard backpass after nine minutes which presented him with an open goal after the ball rebounded off the post.

Malawi and Cameroon now have three points in one of African World Cup qualifying's hardest groups, with the Ivorians on four and Mozambique pointless.

In Group G, Ethiopia earned their first win when beating Zimbabwe 1-0 thanks to a 94th-minute penalty from Aschalew Tamene.

The win takes the Ethiopians to three points, one behind South Africa who beat Ghana 1-0 in Johannesburg on Monday.

The Black Stars also have three points, two more than bottom side Zimbabwe.

Only the winners of Africa's ten qualifying groups qualify for the play-offs next March, when the continent's five finalists for next year's World Cup will be known.