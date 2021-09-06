Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Hossam El Badry was appointed Egypt coach in 2019

Egypt's FA (EFA) has dismissed coach Hossam El Badry less than 24 hours after Sunday's World Cup qualifying draw in Gabon.

The Pharaohs rescued a 1-1 draw when equalising in the last minute, in a match where Omar Gaber saw red after 71 minutes.

Former Al Ahly coach El Badry has been dismissed despite not losing one of his ten games in charge, winning six and drawing four.

The North Africans are also top of Group F with four points but Libya can move two points above them if they beat Angola on Tuesday.

"The EFA would like to thank Hossam El-Badry and his technical staff for the work they have done for the national team," the association said. external-link

"We wish them good luck and fortune in their future career. And the EFA will decide the new technical staff for the national team during the next 48 hours."

El Badry was named as Egypt's head coach after his predecessor, Javier Aguirre, was sacked following the poor display on home soil when hosting the 2019 African Cup of Nations.