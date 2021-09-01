Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Liverpool's Sadio Mane opened the scoring against Togo in Thies on Wednesday

Sadio Mane opened the scoring as Senegal beat Togo 2-0 on home soil to earn three points in their opening Group H encounter as Africa's second round of World Cup qualifying began on Tuesday.

After blazing over the bar in the first half, Mane played a neat one-two before poking home just before the hour as the Liverpool star took full advantage of his ability to represent his nation.

While Mane is free to play since his matches are in countries that are not on the British government's Covid red list, club colleague Mohamed Salah cannot play at home to Angola on Wednesday as Egypt is on the list.

Unburdened by the threat of having to quarantine for 10 days upon his return, Mane was lively throughout in a game wrapped up as Abdou Diallo lashed home nine minutes from time.

The victory represents a modicum of revenge for the Senegalese, who could not beat Togo as the Sparrowhawks pipped them to the 2006 World Cup when they last met at this stage.

Senegal travel to Congo on Tuesday, while Togo seek their first points at home to Namibia on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Central African Republic (CAR) put aside the difficulties of being barred from using their national stadium when drawing 1-1 with Cape Verde as the Group C game marked the very first game in Africa's second qualifying round.

The match was played in the Cameroonian city Douala after the national stadium in CAR capital Bangui was deemed unfit to host international matches by African football body Caf last month.

Contesting the second qualifying round for only the second time in their history, CAR earned a vital point as Tresor Toropite fired home from close range after 53 minutes.

This levelled the scores after Julio Tavares had neatly side-footed Cape Verde in front nine minutes before the break, with the visitors then missing two decent chances to extend their advantage.

When they last contested the second round, CAR impressed in their opening game - when registering their sole World Cup qualifying win to date - before losing their remaining five matches.

The next game in Group C takes place on Friday when Nigeria host Liberia.

Wednesday's evening games see a Salah-less Egypt side host Angola and Gabon travel to Libya, with both games in Group F, while Mali take on Rwanda in Group E's opening tie.

Like CAR, Mali should have been playing the game on home soil but will instead take to the field in the Moroccan city Agadir after Caf also deemed the national stadium in Bamako unsuitable.

Mali built new stadiums to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2002 but none are now deemed suitable.