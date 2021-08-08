Tokyo Olympics: Which African nations made the medals table?
From the section Sport Africa
|Africa rank (overall rank)
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1 (19)
|Kenya
|4
|4
|2
|10
|2 (36)
|Uganda
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3 (52)
|South Africa
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4 (54)
|Egypt
|1
|1
|4
|6
|5 (56)
|Ethiopia
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6 (58)
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7 (63)
|Morocco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8 (74)
|Nigeria
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9 (77)
|Namibia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10 (86)
|Botswana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10 (86)
|Burkina Faso
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10 (86)
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10 (86)
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1