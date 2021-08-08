Tokyo Olympics: Which African nations made the medals table?

Sport Africa

Medal banner
Africa rank (overall rank)CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1 (19)Kenya44210
2 (36)Uganda2114
3 (52)South Africa1203
4 (54)Egypt1146
5 (56)Ethiopia1124
6 (58) Tunisia1102
7 (63) Morocco1001
8 (74)Nigeria 0112
9 (77)Namibia0101
10 (86)Botswana0011
10 (86)Burkina Faso0011
10 (86)Ivory Coast0011
10 (86)Ghana0011
