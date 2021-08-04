Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Hugues Fabrice Zango won Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal as he claimed bronze in the men's triple jump on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Ghana men's 4x100m relay team finish ahead of the USA to clinch a place in Friday's final.

More details and more highlights below - BBC Sport Africa will continue to add more highlights from the continent's competitors on day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics morning session

Hugues Fabrice Zango admitted he had mixed feelings as he won Burkina Faso's first ever Olympic medal as he claimed bronze in the men's triple jump.

The 28-year-old's leap of 17.47 metres was 35cm short of his African outdoor record, which he set earlier this year, but was enough to claim third place just ahead of two-time Olympic silver-medallist Will Claye of the USA.

"It is a pleasure for me to be the first medallist for my country in the Olympics. It is a good thing for us," Zango, the indoor world record holder, said after the final.

"I am a bit sad because I wasn't able to produce my best performance and this is what makes the medal not as good as I wanted.

"I think that this pave the way so in the next Olympics we will get more medals.

"I am doing a PhD in electrical engineering and I will finish next year. I didn't win the gold medal but I will try to push to continue training hard for the Paris Olympics to make history for my country."

Portugal's Cuban-born Pedro Pichardo won the gold with a new national record of 17.98m and China's Yaming Zhu took silver with a personal best of 17.57m

Algeria's Mohamed Yasser Triki set a new national record of 17.43m for his fifth place in the final.

In the men's shot put final Kyle Blignaut of South Africa was the continent's best finisher with a throw of 21.00m, which was enough for sixth place.

Egypt's Mostafa Amr Hassan was eighth and Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Enekwechi was unfortunately last in the final.

In the heats for the men's 4x100m relay Ghana finished ahead of the USA and set a new national record of 38.08s to qualify for Friday's final as one of the fastest losers.

The Ghanaian quarter was made up of Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati-Kwaku, Emmanuel Kwaku and Joseph Paul Amoah.

However there was disappointment for South Africa (Clarence Munyai, Shaun Maswanganyi, Chedrick van Wyk and Akani Simbine) as they failed to pass the baton on the very first exchange.