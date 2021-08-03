Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Nigeria's Ese Brume during the women's long jump final at the Tokyo Olympics

Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics began with bronze medals for a Nigerian athlete and a Ghanaian boxer.

Ese Brume claimed bronze in the women's long jump to win Nigeria's first athletics medal of the Games.

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi had to settle for a bronze medal as he lost his featherweight semi-final as he won his nation's first Olmypic medal since 1992 when the men's football team also claimed a bronze.

Two Egyptian wrestlers will fight for bronze medals on Wednesday after losing their semi-final bouts on day 11.

More to details below and more to follow - BBC Sport Africa will be updating this page with highlights from African competitors on day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics morning session

Nigeria's Ese Brume, 25, won the country's first athletics medal in Tokyo when she settled for bronze in the women's long jump event.

Her best leap of 6.97m was just three centimetres behind winner and reigning world champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany, but 20cm short of the African record she set in May.

Brume's mark was actually the same as Brittney Reese but the American clinched the silver medal because her second longest jump of 6.95m was further that the Nigerian's next best leap.

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot (right) races against Great Britain's Josh Kerr in the heats of the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics

Kenya's 1500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, his compatriots Abel Kipsang and Charles Simotwo all qualified from the heats for Thursday's semi-finals.

The trio will be joined by Ethiopians Samuel Zeleke and Teddese Lemi, Morocco's Abdelatif Sadiki as well as Djibouti's Ayanleh Souleiman.

Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera , South Sudan's Abraham Guem, Somalia's Ali Idow Hassan, Morocco's Anass Essayi and Equatorial Guinea's Benjamin Enzema all failed to progress.

There was also disappointment for Morocco's 3,000m steeplechase gold medallist Soufiane EL Bakkali and Uganda's Ronald Musagala who did not finish.

In the men's 200m heats Eswatini's Sibusiso Matsenjwa survived a warning to set a new national record 20.34 seconds to be the fastest African qualifier for the semi-finals, set for later on Tuesday.

Nigeria's Divine Oduduru, Ghana's Joseph Paul Amoah, Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh as well as South Africans Anaso Jobodwana, Shaun Maswanganyi and Clarence Munyai also progressed.

However Mali's Fode Sissoko, Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme and Zambia Sydney Siame all failed to make it to the semi-finals.

In the men's triple jump, the second best performer this year, Burkina Faso's Hugues Fabrice Zango managed to sneak into Thursday's final with a jump of 16.83m.

It was short of the automatic qualifying distance of 17.05 but was enough for him to progress as one of the top 12 jumpers. Algeria's Yasser Mohamed Triki did manage to hit 17.05m with his final jump to join Zango in the final.

The only African representative in the women's javelin South African Jo-Ane Van Dyk could only manage a throw of 57.69m which was not enough for her to reach the final.

In the women's 400m heats Botswana's former world champion Amantle Montsho failed to finish her heat and will not race in Wednesday's semi-finals and announced after the race she was retiring.

Her compatriots Galefele Moroko and Christine Botlogetswe as well as Kenya's Hellen Syombua Kalii, Uganda's Leni Shida and Nigeria's Patience George also failed to progress from the heats.

Boxing

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi in action against USA's Duke Ragan at the Tokyo Olympics

Ghana's Samuel Takyi had to settle for a bronze medal in Tokyo as he lost his featherweight semi-final 4-1 on points to the USA's Duke Ragan.

The 20-year-old's medal is the first one for Ghana since the men's football team won bronze at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

Ghana's other three Olympic medals have all come in boxing with Clement Quartey winning a silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey claimed bronzes at the 1964 and 1972 Games respectively.

Takyi's medal is the only one for Africa in boxing in Tokyo.

Algeria's Imane Khalif missed out on at least a bronze as she lost 5-0 on points to Ireland's Kellie Harrington the in the women's lightweight quarter-finals.

Wrestling

Egypt's Mohamed Ibrahim Elsayed faces a bout on Wednesday to win a bronze medal in the 67kg category of the men's Greco-Roman wrestling. He lost narrowly on points to Ukraine's Parviz Nasibov in the semi-finals.

He will face either Denmark's Fredrik Holmquist Bjerrehuus or Aretm Surkov from the Russian Olympic Committee for one of two bronze medals on offer in the wrestling events.

His compatriot Mohamed Moustafa Metwally also his semi-final in the 87kg category as he was easily beaten by Hungary's Viktor Lorincz.

He will now face either Germany's Denis Maksymilian Kudla or Atabek Azisbekov of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday in bout for a bronze medal.

Diving

Egypt's Mohab Ishak finished 11th out of 12 divers in the final of the men's 3 metre springboard event, after progressing earlier in the day from the semi-finals in the same position.