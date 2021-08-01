Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ghanaian boxer Samuel Takyi wins his nation's first Olympic medal since 1992. celebrates his quarter-final win at the Tokyo Olympics

Boxer Samuel Takyi has guaranteed himself at least a bronze medal to secure Ghana's first Olympic medal since the men's football team won bronze at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

South Arica's Wayde van Niekerk qualified for Monday's semi-finals of the men's 400m as he bids to retain his Olympic title.

Five African athletes will be in Wednesday's final of the women's 3,000, steeplechase as Nigeria's Ese Brume qualifies for the women's long jump final.

Boxing

Ghana's Samuel Takyi won his featherweight quarter-final 3-2 on points over Colombia's Ceiber David Segura to guarantee himself at least a bronze medal in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old will now face the USA's Duke Ragan on Tuesday in the semi-finals, with the winner going on to fight for the gold medal and the loser settling for a bronze.

Three of Ghana's four Olympic medals have come in boxing with Clement Quartey winning a silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey claimed bronzes at the 1964 and 1972 Games respectively.

Takyi's medal will be the only one for Africa in men's boxing in Tokyo.

The only other African boxer with a chance of a medal is Algeria's Imane Khalif in the women's lightweight division she faces Ireland's Kellie Harrington in Tuesday's quarter-finals with the winner guaranteed at least a bronze.

Athletics morning session

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk made it through to Monday's semi-finals of the men's 400m as he began his quest retain the Olympic title that he won in a world record time at Rio 2016.

He is joined in the semi-finals by Botswana duo Isaac Makwala and Leungo Scotch.

Kenya's world record holder for the women's 3,000m steeplechase, Beatrice Chepkoech, qualified from the heats for Wednesday's final along with compatriot Hyvin Kiyeng, who win silver at the Rio Olympics.

They will be joined in the final by Ethiopians Zerfe Wondemagegn and Mekides Abebe as well as Uganda's Peruth Chemutai.

Nigerian Ese Brume's leap of 6.76m with her last attempt saw her achieve the automatic qualifying distance of 6.75m to reach Tuesday's final of the women's long jump.