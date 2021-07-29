Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

No more medals won for Africa on day six of the Tokyo Olympics and further disappointment for South African swimmer Chad le Clos.

He failed to progress from the heats of the men's 100m butterfly but is compatriots Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett faired better reaching the finals of the women's 200m breaststroke.

Where Le Clos failed Egypt's Youssef Ramadan succeeded as he progressed in the 100m butterfly.

Elsewhere South Africa men's hockey team kept alive their slim hopes with a win over Germany.

Swimming

South Africa's Chad le Clos failed to reach the semi-finals of the men's 100m butterfly as he could only record the 18th fastest time of the heats.

There was better news for Egypt's Youssef Ramadan as he recorded the 14th equal time to take his place in Friday's semi-finals.

The 29-year-old Le Clos had won silver in the event at the last two Olympics was hoping to win a fifth Olympic medal overall in his bid to become South Africa's most decorated Olympian.

It follows his fifth place in the final of the 200m butterfly on Wednesday.

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker stayed on course for a second medal at Tokyo 2020 as she qualified fastest for the final of the women's 200m breaststroke.

She is joined in Friday's final by compatriot Kaylene Corbett, who also won her semi-final and progressed to the final with the fourth fastest time.

Schoenmaker claimed silver in the 100m breaststroke on Tuesday and set Olympic records in the heats of both events in Tokyo.

However a third South African Matthew Sates failed to progress from the semi-finals of the men's 200m individual medley.

Hockey

South Africa's men kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the quarter-finals with a 4-3 win over Germany.

However the South Africans will have to win their final group match, against the already-eliminated Canada, on Friday by a large margin and hope Germany also lose convincingly to the Netherlands, in order to progress on goal difference ahead of the Gemans.

Beach Volleyball

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha and Bracksides Khadambi lost 2-0 (21-8, 21-6) to USA's Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil in the women's event.

The Kenyan pair have a final match against Latvia on Saturday which they will have to win to have any chance of progressing as a lucky loser.

Volleyball

Kenya's women lost their third straight Pool A game 3-0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-20) to Serbia and now have two matches left against the Dominican Republic and Brazil to try and get into the top four in the six-team group and progress to the quarter-finals.

Golf

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the highest placed golfer from the continent in the men's event, he is tied for 12th place after Thursday's first round with a score of three under par and is five shots behind leader Sepp Straka of Austria.

Another South African, Garrick Higgo, is on level par while Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent is two over with the second round set for Friday.

Handball

Angola's women suffered a third straight defeat, 37-28 to Netherlands leaving them firmly at the bottom of Group A.

The Angolans face hosts Japan on Saturday and South Korea on Monday as they battle to finish in the top four of the six-team group in order to progress to the quarter-finals.

Rugby Sevens

Africa's only representatives in the women's event Kenya, lost their opening two matches to New Zealand (29-7) and then the Russian Olympic Committee team (35-12).

Kenya have a final game against Great Britain on Friday, which they will have to win to have any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Water Polo

There was a third crushing defeat for South Africa men's men as they lost 23-1 to Hungary.

The South Africans have two matches left against Greece and hosts Japan to try and get into the top four in the six-team group and progress to the quarter-finals.