The draw for next year's rescheduled Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be held on 17 August.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has sent out letters to football associations inviting them for the draw that had been due to held on 25 June.

Both the finals and the draw were postponed due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from 9 January to 6 February 6 next year with 24 nations set to take part.