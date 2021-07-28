Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

South African swimmer Chad le Clos in action at the Tokyo Olympics

There was disappointment for South Africa's Chad le Clos as he finished fifth in the 200m butterfly on day five of the Tokyo Olympics.

The gold went to Kristof Milak of Hungary ahead of Japan's Tomoru Honda with Frederico Burdisso of Italy winning bronze.

Le Clos rose to fame when he won gold in the same event at the London 2012 Games by beating the great Michael Phelps.

The 29-year-old has another chance to win a medal in Tokyo when he races in the heats of the 100m butterfly on Thursday.

He has won silver in the event at the last two Olympics. Le Clos is aiming to win a fifth Olympic medal overall in his bid to become South Africa's most decorated Olympian.

Later on day five Le Clos' compatriot Tatjana Schoenmaker goes in heat four of the women's 200m breaststroke as she looks to add to the silver medal she won 100m breaststroke on Tuesday.

BBC Sport Africa will be updating this page with the highlights for African competitors on day five at the Tokyo Olympics.