Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has agreed to return as Uganda coach on a three-year deal from 1 August four years after leaving the post.

The Serbian coach left his post in charge of Zambia on 17 July by mutual consent. external-link

He replaces Northern Irishman Johnny Mckinstry, who was asked to step aside in March before agreeing to leave the job in April. external-link

During his first stint in charge of Uganda he led the Cranes to their first Africa Cup of Nations finals in 39 years when they qualified for the 2017 edition in Gabon.

He left the role soon after the tournament in a row over unpaid wages.

The 51-year-old's first competitive game will be a 2022 World Cup qualifier against neighbours Kenya in September. Mali and Rwanda are the other teams in Group E.