Tokyo Olympics: Africans fight for taekwondo bronze on day three

Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi (right) during her loss to GB's Lauren Williams in the women's under 67kg taekwondo

Three Africans fighting for taekwondo bronze medals are among the highlights for the continent on day three at the Tokyo Games.

Taekwondo

Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi, 27, is looking to match her feat from Rio where she also won bronze in the women's -67kg category.

She will face Brazil's Milena Titoneli in her fight to win one of the two bronze medals on offer in the taekwondo events.

Egypt's Hedaya Wahba, 28, came through the repechage rounds to earn her place in the other bronze medal bout where she will face USA's Paige McPherson.

Seif Eissa, 23, is aiming to win Egypt's third bronze Olympic medal as he fights in the men's -80kg category where he will take on Norway's Richard Andre Ordemann, who beat Morocco's Achraf Mahboubi in a repechage bout.

Swimming

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker looks like the lady to beat on Tuesday for women's 100m breaststroke gold as she qualified for the final with the fastest time.

The 24-year-old Commonwealth champion had she set an Olympic record on Sunday to reach the semi-finals.

Surfing

Bianca Buitendag of South Africa has made it to Tuesday's quarter-finals of surfing that is making its debut at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old will face Portugal's Yolanda Hopkins in a battle to reach the semi-finals and one step closer to a medal.

Rugby Sevens

Africa's two representatives in the men's event South Africa and Kenya have both been drawn in Pool C

South Africa, who won bronze at the Rio games in 2016, began with a comfortable 33-14 win over Ireland while Kenya lost narrowly to the USA 19-14.

The South Africans then emerged victorious when they faced their African rivals winning 14-5.

The action continues on Tuesday as South Africa face USA and Kenya take on Ireland, with both sides still in with a chance to reach the quarter-finals.

Handball

Egypt's men lost 27-32 to Denmark to follow-up a 37-31 win over Portugal on Saturday - next up are hosts Japan on Wednesday.

Hockey

South Africa's women lost their second straight game in Tokyo on Monday losing 4-1 to Great Britain, having lost their opener to Ireland 2-0.

On Wednesday the South Africans have a tough looking game against Netherlands, who are the World Cup holders and won silver at the 2016 Games in Rio.

