Tokyo Olympics: Zambia's Banda scores second hat-trick of Games

Banda's penalty shortly before half time brought Zambia back into the game

Zambia striker Barbra Banda became the first woman to score back-to-back hat-tricks at the same Olympics as the Shepolopolo drew 4-4 with China in their second match at Tokyo 2020.

Zambia, who are the only African team competing in women's football, came back from 3-1 down to be 4-3 up, only for a controversial penalty to rob them of their first win at the tournament.

China's Wang Shuang scored all four of her country's goals - coincidentally also making it the second time in two matches that a single player has scored four times against Zambia after Vivienne Miedema did it for the Netherlands in the riotous Group F opening match.