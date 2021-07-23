Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ahmed Musa undergoing his medical with Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa says he has joined a highly ambitious club after signing a two year deal with Turkish top-flight side Fatih Karagumruk.

The 28-year-old, who had been playing with Nigerian club Kano Pillars to maintain fitness, passed his medical on Thursday before completing the move.

"I was very impressed with the team's philosophy, style of play and it's clearly an ambitious club," Musa, who has the option of an additional year, told BBC Sport Africa.

"I feel wanted and that's what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can't wait to link up with my team mates and help the club achieve their ambitions."

A free agent since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, Musa was eager to return to European football in order to be fully prepared for January's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

The 98-capped Super Eagle had received "good offers" from other Turkish clubs but chose the Istanbul-based side, according to his agent Tony Harris.

"There were interest and good offers from other Turkish clubs, but Karagumruk have an impressive philosophy and very professional approach to it," Harris said.

"Everything being considered, Karagumruk has a befitting playing style and I believe Musa will be very successful at the club."

Success in Russia and Saudi Arabia

Musa scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists in 57 matches, helping Al Nassr, whom he joined from Leicester City in summer 2018, to the Saudi Pro League and Super Cup titles.

He also achieved success in Russia with CSKA Moscow where he won three league titles and added three domestic cup titles, before switching to Leicester City for a club-record fee in July 2016.

The pacey forward failed to establish himself with the Foxes scoring five goals in 33 matches, with the highlight coming on loan at CSKA where he scored six times in 10 appearances at the Russian club - three times more than he managed in his 21 Premier League appearances, before his move to Asia.

After Vincent Enyeama (101) and Joseph Yobo (100), Musa is Nigeria's third most capped player in history, having played 98 matches since his debut aged just 17 in 2010.

He helped the Super Eagles win the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and played for them in the past two World Cups.

Musa scored twice for Nigeria at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments to become the country's top World Cup goalscorer.