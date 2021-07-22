Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Kamworor also won the New York Marathon in 2019 having previously won it in 2017.

Kenyan long-distance runner Geoffrey Kamworor has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics with an ankle injury.

Kamworor, who was hoping to win a medal in the men's 10,000m, confirmed the news to BBC Sport Africa, saying he was "feeling disappointed."

The 28-year-old impressed at the Kenyan championships last month, running in a time of 27 minutes, 1.06 seconds to secure his Tokyo qualification.

It was the fastest time set in Kenya over the distance.

Kamworor's performance also signalled his return to top form following his injuries last year from an accident when he was hit by a motorcycle whilst out training.

His manager Valentijn Trouw told the BBC he is sure Kamworor will be back "stronger" from this latest setback.

"His training was balanced and controlled. These are obstacles which can come on your way when you come back from a tough injury earlier on. It's only now extremely bad timing.

"Whenever Geoffrey had challenges in his career, he always came out stronger. I'm convinced it will be the same this time," Trouw added.

A three-time world half marathon champion, Kamworor won silver in the 10,000m at the World Championships in Beijing in 2015.

He is also a former world half-marathon record holder.