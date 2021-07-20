Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The Ugandan weightlifter who went missing from a pre-Olympic training camp on Friday in Japan has been found.

The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) announced on Friday that Julius Sekitoleko had left their training camp in Izumisano, Osaka, and his whereabouts were unknown.

The UOC's Secretary General, Beatrice Ayikoru, confirmed he had been found in a short video statement without revealing any further details.

"He has been located and is with the (unspecified) authorities in the office in Izumisano," she said.

"We are working together with our embassy in Tokyo to ensure that he flies safely to Uganda."

Reports from the Japanese news agency Kyodo said that Sekitoleko was found some 40km south of the Japanese city of Nagoya, where he had been spotted buying a rail ticket.

The agency added that "he had a mobile phone but his passport was kept by the Ugandan team, which arrived in Japan on 19 June."

In their initial statement on Friday, the UOC explained that Sekitoleko arrived in Japan before his qualification for the Games had been confirmed.

After he had been informed by the International Weightlifting Federation on 5 July 2021 that he had not made the quota for the Olympics, the UOC had arranged for him and his coach to return to Uganda on 20 July.

A delegation which included coaches, boxers, a swimmer and a weightlifter have been preparing in Izumisano, Osaka, since late June for the delayed Games, which begin on 23 July.