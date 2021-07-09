Nigerian long jumper Ese Brume and Burkinabe triple jumper Fabrice Hugues Zango are both African record holders

Nigerian long jumper Ese Brume and Burkinabe triple jumper Fabrice Hugues Zango say they will be unaffected by the lack of fans at the Olympics as they have long been preparing for such an eventuality.

On Thursday, organisers announced the Olympics will be held without spectators at venues in and around the capital Tokyo after a spike in coronavirus infections.

Jumpers are used to having a crowd's rhythmic clapping to help them, with Brume explaining that she has changed her training to deal with the lack of public support.

"When I am training, and let's say I have six jumps, my coach wouldn't let me clap for the first three," she told BBC Sport Africa.

"Then for the other three, he would let (my training partners) clap, so I've been practising that way. It's something I'm used to so when I find myself in that situation, I should know how to manage it."

In May, Brume jumped 7.17 metres in the United States to break the 25-year-old African record set by compatriot Chioma Ajunwa, when winning gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Zango, who broke his own African outdoor record again on Tuesday with a jump of 17.82 metres, points out that he won bronze at the 2019 World Championships without clapping.

"With or without the public, I don't think that it will affect me a lot," he explained to BBC Sport Africa. "Because I remember in Doha in 2019, I jumped without asking for clapping.

"So, I'm able to jump without the clap. I know it will affect some other jumpers more, but it will not affect me a lot."

Zango admitted that he will miss having a crowd to celebrate with should he win the first Olympic medal in Burkina Faso's history.

"This is a bit hard for us but I'm on a mission, so I have to produce my best to bring back the gold to Burkina Faso," he insisted.

"AIl sportspeople like to celebrate victory or accept defeat with the public, but we try to be as professional as we can. We will try to produce our best.

"We will try do our maximum for the fans on the other side of the TV screens. We will try to make them like the sport even if they are not there to celebrate with us."

The Tokyo Games, delayed a year because of Covid-19, take place between 23 July and 8 August.