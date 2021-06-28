Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

South Africa women's national football team coach Desiree Ellis says people's health is more important than football at the moment.

South Africa women's football team has cancelled its trip to the Netherlands at the last minute after five positive Covid-19 tests among the travelling team.

As a result of the positive tests the entire delegation has now been placed in isolation, according to the South African Football Association (Safa). external-link

Banyana Banyana were due to travel to Netherlands on Monday and play the hosts on 3 July in Zwolle as part of their preparations for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for later this year.

South Africa are due to face neighbours Mozambique in October in the opening round of qualifying for next year's finals, which will be played in Morocco.

Netherlands were to use the friendly international match to prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Coach Desiree Ellis said that the cancellation was disappointing but that she understood that people's health comes first.

"This is a difficult time where we are in the middle of the third wave in our country, and unfortunately Banyana Banyana has not been spared from this pandemic," she told Safa.

"At this moment, of utmost importance is the health of everyone - both us and our opponents - and football takes second place.

"Let me take this opportunity to thank Netherlands for the invite and also wish them all the best at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games."