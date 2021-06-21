Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

South Sudan have had to forfeit their Arab Cup qualifier against Jordan due to a number positive Covid-19 tests among its delegation.

It means that Oman have been awarded a 3-0 win in the one-off tie and will now play in the Arab Cup in Qatar in November and December.

The match was due to take place in Qatar and on arrival all the teams were tested for Covid-19 and according to Fifa there were 8 members of the South Sudan delegation testing positive.

"After two rounds of PCR tests, it was confirmed that seven players and one team member of South Sudan were positive," football's world governing body explained.

"Another five players receiving a reactive test result, which as per the Qatari Ministry of Health, means that these players were likely incubating the virus.

"Given that another seven players had close contact with those who tested positive, a total of 19 players are currently in isolation.

"There are no cases presenting severe symptoms and everyone who tested positive is being monitored and receiving the best possible medical care for free through the Qatar national healthcare system.

"Fifa and the local organisers deeply regret this unfortunate situation and wish the delegates of South Sudan a speedy recovery."

A total of seven qualifiers are being hosted in Qatar, with one match being played per day, the winners progress to the Arab Cup that is being used as test event for next year's World Cup.

On Saturday Sudan progressed to the finals with a 1-0 win over Libya while on Sunday Oman edged out Somalia 2-1.

The remaining fixtures see Mauritania play Yemen, Lebanon take on Djibouti, Palestine face Comoros before finally Bahrain are up against Kuwait.

Hosts Qatar, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates and Syria were all given byes into the final group stages of the tournament.