Nic Dlamini will make history at this year's Tour de France by being the first black South African to compete in cycling's most famous race.

The 25-year-old will be one of the eight riders for Africa's only top-flight professional cycling team Qhubeka-Assos at the Tour, which runs from 26 June until 18 July.

He will be the only African on the team that will be jointly led by Australia's Simon Clarke and Austrian Michael Gogl as well as including the Italian 2015 Vuelta a Espana winner Fabio Aru.

"Being selected to ride in my first Tour de France is an absolute dream come true for me," Dlimani said. external-link

"It's always been an childhood dream and now that I'm about to live it makes it feel surreal.

"I think it speaks to what the team is about, the Ubuntu spirit [I am because we are], and how we change people's lives because it is honestly a very special moment: to come from a small township and then to go to the Tour de France."

He becomes the latest rider to progress from the South African-registered team's development squad and onto the UCI WorldTour.

Humble beginnings

The 25-year-old, who grew up in an informal settlement in Cape Town, first caught the eye as a runner before moving into cycling where his talents saw him move to the UCI's World Cycling Centre Africa in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

"Considering where I come from it would simply have been impossible for me to have the opportunity to ride at the Tour de France if it wasn't for Team Qhubeka-Assos," he explained.

"The platform that they've provided me, and other riders from Africa, to compete at the highest level in cycling has been critical.

"I really hope that this will serve as a reference of hope and inspiration to many young South Africans, and people around the world, who have been working really hard to reach their dreams. My hope is that they take from this that anything is possible.

"I want to race the Tour to inspire more kids on Qhubeka bikes to follow in my footsteps and to experience the world like I have, for more kids in communities to put their hands up for bikes to work hard like I did, to dream big."

According to the team "Dlamini's style of racing will likely see his talents deployed in the offensive strategy the team will look to pursue during the race, while also playing a key supporting role in the flatter stages."

The team is completed by Belgium's Victor Campenaerts, Max Walscheid of Germany, debutant Sean Bennett of the USA and Colombian Sergio Henao.

Qhubeka-Assos' team principal Douglas Ryder also hopes that Dlamini's inclusion is a special moment.

"For Nic, what a moment though; his story is simply an incredible one and for him to have earned this opportunity shows that dreams really do come true, and for the team to have provided that opportunity makes me incredibly proud," he said.

"He's always been an individual that has stepped up and taken the opportunities that he's fought for; and he does so again as he lines up at the startline in Brest on the sport's biggest stage in front of the world.

"This will culminate in an incredible moment for him, South Africa and especially for our team.

"His selection speaks to everything about what we've created and built with this team through providing hope, an opportunity and then ultimately the platform to be on the biggest stage of all, the Tour de France."

The only African rider to have worn the Tour de France leader's famous 'yellow jersey' is Dlamini's compatriot Darryl Impey, who wore it for two stages in 2013.