Paul Put during his stint as Guinea coach

The Congo Football Federation (Fecofoot) have appointed Belgian Paul Put as the new coach of the men's national football team.

He has been handed a two-year contract ahead of September's start of the African group phase of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Put, who served a three-year ban for his involvement in a Belgian match-fixing scandal, has been tasked with securing qualification for Qatar. They share a group with Namibia, Senegal and Togo.

The 65-year-old moved to Africa in 2008 after his ban in Belgium, where he had coached at Lierse.

He coached The Gambia for three years before taking over Burkina Faso, who he led to a surprise runners-up finish at the 2013 Nations Cup finals in South Africa.

He has since served as national coach of Jordan, Kenya and Guinea and also had club stints in Algeria, Bangladesh and China.