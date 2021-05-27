Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Guelor Kanga in action for Red Star Belgrade

The DR Congo Football Federation (Fecofa) says it will discuss a further appeal over the eligibility of Guelor Kanga to play for Gabon.

This follows the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) dismissal of Fecofa's claims of identity fraud by Kanga.

Fecofa insist that Kanga, who plays for Serbian club Red Star Belgrade, was born in the Congolese capital Kinshasa in 1985 and submitted paperwork to back up their claims.

In response the Gabon Football Federation (Fegafoot) provided documents to prove that Kanga is eligible to play for Gabon, including a birth certificate for Guelor Kanga Kiaku.

In its ruling Caf explained that "the proof offered by Fecofa was not convincing nor sufficient to establish" identity fraud by Fegafoot.

It added that the disciplinary panel "did not notice any irregularities in the eligibility of the player in question and his registration with Caf.

"Caf's disciplinary panel rejects purely and simply the complaint by Fecofa."

Fecofa now have three days to appeal against this ruling.

Gabon, captained by Arsenal star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, reached next year's Africa Cup of Nations after finishing runners-up in Group D of the qualifiers behind group winners The Gambia.

DR Congo, who finished third, had hoped a ruling against Kanga would see the Panthers lose 10 points and see the Leopards qualify instead.

Kanga, who has 46 caps for Gabon since his debut nine years ago, played for the Panthers in all six of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, including both games against DR Congo (where Gabon took four points).