US rapper J Cole will not play for Patriots BBC in the Basketball Africa League quarter-finals as he decides to leave Rwanda for personal reasons.

Cole has not given any further details for his decision to leave Kigali.

His Patriots BBC side are due to play Mozambique's Ferroviario de Maputo in the last eight on Thursday.

The Grammy-award wining artist played just over 45 minutes for the Patriots in their three pool games, as they won two and lost one to progress as Group A runners-up.

Cole scored a total of five points and provided three assists and five rebounds.