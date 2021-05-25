Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Ivorian sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou celebrated winning both the 100 and 200m titles at the 2018 African Athletics Championships in Asaba, Nigeria

Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has agreed to step in to host the African Athletics Championships in Lagos.

Algeria had been due to host the event but had asked for a postponement due to the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will now be held between 23 and 27 June, which gives athletes the chance to achieve qualifying standards for the Tokyo Olympics ahead of the 29 June deadline.

Dare and the President of Confederation of African Athletics Kalkaba Malboum met in Cairo on Monday to discuss moving the championships to the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.

"The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Confederation of African Athletics are fully committed and working in synergy towards the delivery of a world-class Championships," a joint statement read.

"In the coming days, more comprehensive details regarding the successful hosting of the Championships in Lagos, Nigeria will be made public."

The biennial event had been delayed three times before Nigeria agreed to host the championships, which should have taken place in 2020 before being postponed by a year due to Covid-19.

The plan was to hold the championships in the Algerian city of Oran between the 1st and 5th June 2021 before it was then moved to Algiers and set to take place 22-26 June.