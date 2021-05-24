Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The South African Football Association (Safa) has condemned the abuse of Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane before Saturday's African Champions League game against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Safa has also promised to deal harshly external-link with anyone found guilty of abusing Mosimane.

People wearing the colours of host club Mamelodi Sundowns temporarily blocked a bus carrying the Egyptian team to a Pretoria stadium and held placards, many of which contained abuse aimed at Mosimane.

Mosimane guided Sundowns with huge success from 2012 until last September when he became the first sub-Saharan African to coach Ahly and immediately won the Champions League with them.

"These individuals not only humiliated coach Pitso Mosimane' they brought the name of the country into disrepute," said Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe.

"Safa will leave no stone unturned in identifying these individuals and hand out the harshest of penalties to them.

"Mosimane is our proud ambassador and what these people did needs to be condemned by all civilised people."

The South African Football Coaches Association (SAFCA) has also condemned external-link the abuse and shameful treatment of Mosimane.

"The attack was not just an attack on Mosimane and his club, but it was also an attack on the coaching profession in its entirety," SAFCA President, Greg Mashilo.

"We cannot have a situation where the safety of our esteemed technicians and players is compromised. But furthermore, the attack was also an attack on the image of football in the country.

"It is for this reason that we make a call for all those who can be identified to be brought to book and be banned from the game as a matter of urgency.

"Failure to do so would run the risk of condoning hooliganism in what is known as the beautiful that."

SAFCA has also called on Mamelodi Sundowns to expedite the investigation into the matter to send out strong message in our collective quest to root our football of such bad elements.

South Africa-born Mosimane believes he knows the identity of the person behind the placards that insulted him and his mother, but did not reveal it.

No spectators were permitted to attend the second leg of the quarter-final in the premier African club competition because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Defending champions Ahly held Sundowns to a 1-1 draw and advanced 3-1 on aggregate to the semi-finals, where they will play Tunisian club Esperance.